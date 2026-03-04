Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in India, to deliver keynote at Raisina Dialogue 2026

Finnish President Alexander Stubb commenced a four-day official visit to India this Wednesday, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties across several key sectors, including investment, trade and emerging critical technologies.

“The visit will further strengthen the relations between Finland and India, including in the area of trade,” Stubb said before leaving for New Delhi.

Modi welcomes Stubb With the arrival of Finnish President Alexander Stubb here on Wednesday morning, PM Modi said the relations between the two countries will reach new heights.

“Welcome to India, President Alexander Stubb. I fully agree with you, your visit will take India-Finland relations to new heights. I eagerly look forward to our meeting tomorrow and to your keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

The prime minister made the comments in response to a post by President Stubb, who said he was travelling to India on a state visit.

“I will meet with President of India @rashtrapatibhvn and Prime Minister @narendramodi as well as other members of the state leadership. The visit will further strengthen the relations between Finland and India – including in the area of trade,” the Finland President wrote on X.

President Stubb will be the Chief Guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

On Thursday, President Stubb is scheduled to conduct high-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following these talks, both nations are expected to formalise several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to catalyse cooperation across various strategic industries. The ongoing geopolitical crisis in West Asia is also expected to be a significant topic of conversation during their meeting.

Later on Thursday evening, the Finnish leader will serve as the Chief Guest for the opening session of the Raisina Dialogue. Upon his arrival at the airport, Stubb received a cordial reception from Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs.

“India and Finland share a warm and friendly relationship rooted in shared democratic values. President Stubb's visit will impart further energy to India-Finland relations,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

The President's delegation includes prominent cabinet ministers, high-ranking government officials, and influential business executives. This diplomatic mission follows shortly after Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s recent trip to New Delhi for the AI Impact Summit.

In addition to his talks with the Prime Minister, President Stubb is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. His itinerary continues on Friday in Mumbai, where he will engage with various corporate leaders. The President is scheduled to wrap up his Indian tour on Saturday.

