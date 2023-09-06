Fintech firms need to be self-regulated: Rabi Sankar1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest on Tuesday, RBI deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar said fintech companies are not strictly financial entities and, therefore, the current model of regulation may not apply to these companies
MUMBAI : Self-regulation is the way to regulate fintech companies, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar.
