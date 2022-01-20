Fintech industry body seeks regulatory nod to act as SRO

Self-regulatory organizations are non-governmental organizations that set and enforce rules and standards relating to the conduct of entities in their respective segments. Face’s application comes on the back of RBI seeking suggestions from industry groups to enforce regulations for digital lending platforms in the country, in an effort to curb illegal lending apps. According to RBI, an SRO in the industry will be the most suited entity to regulate the ecosystem that will help in establishing good practices among the digital lenders and prevent fraud and exploitation of consumers while ensuring steady growth of the overall sector.

