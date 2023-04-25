Fintechs haggle for a licence to survive

Fintechs haggle for a licence to survive9 min read 25 Apr 2023, 11:52 PM IST
- RBI’s lending norms have dealt a blow to many fintechs. An NBFC licence, now, is key to their business
- In Sept, the RBI issued guidelines to regulate digital lending operations. The first loss default guarantee model—the lifeline of fintech lending—was disallowed for unregulated entities
New Delhi: If you are interested in merger and acquisition deals, you may have noticed a trend in India’s fintech universe that has over 7,000 companies today.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×