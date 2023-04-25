Fintechs haggle for a licence to survive

While banks and NBFCs are regulated, most fintechs are not since they don’t have a licence that allows them to underwrite loans. The fintech industry, therefore, partnered with regulated entities to pass on customer leads and banked heavily on the FLDG arrangement to make a loan happen. In such an arrangement, the fintech compensated the regulated entity in case a borrower defaulted. This model, in turn, gave comfort to banks and NBFCs to work with new-age fintechs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}