FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan after criminal escapes due to his ‘interruption’ in police operation.

The Delhi Police Crime started an operation in Jamia to detain Shahbaz Khan. Amanutllah Khan questioned the legitimacy of Shahbaz Khan's arrest, who was detained over an attempt to murder charge

The intervention led to a heated exchange between Amanutullah Khan and the Crime Branch team. In between the chaos, Shahbaz Khan fled, failing the attempts of police to detain him, according to a report by India Today.

The AAP legislator and his supporters actively halted law enforcement, delaying the operation and helping the accused to escape. Due to this incident, the Crime Branch has filed a complaint, and legal action against the MLA is ongoing.