FIR against former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over alleged chaos at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Other party leaders are also named. The case follows a complaint by the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). It concerns an alleged ruckus at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, sources said on Monday.
The complaint was lodged on 11 October. DSGMC alleged that AAP workers and supporters had entered the gurdwara premises. They started protesting there, causing chaos and disturbance. The committee said this misused the sanctity of "Guru Ghar" for political activity.
In addition to blaming the former Delhi chief minister, the complaint has also named other AAP leaders and MLAs. It said they shared videos on social media. These videos showed a "distorted version" of the incident. They also blamed the gurdwara management committee.
Quick answers to key questions
The FIR followed a DSGMC complaint alleging that AAP workers and supporters protested and raised political slogans inside the gurdwara, causing disturbance and misusing the sanctity of the premises.
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) lodged the complaint with Delhi Police on 11 October. It also named other AAP leaders and MLAs.
Protesters trying to reach Jantar Mantar took shelter at Bangla Sahib as police detained people outside the premises. Accounts differed over events at the gurdwara and whether religious protocols were violated.
The committee alleged that AAP leaders shared videos presenting a distorted version of the incident and blaming the gurdwara management. These are allegations contained in the complaint.
Delhi Police has begun an investigation and is examining footage provided by the complainant to establish the sequence of events.
The Delhi Police has started an investigation. They are examining the footage given by the complainant. This will help them establish the sequence of events.
A large crowd of protesters gathered at the gurdwara on 10 October. They were trying to reach Jantar Mantar to join a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police detained them before they could reach the venue.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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