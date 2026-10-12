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FIR against former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over alleged chaos at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara

An FIR names Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders following a DSGMC complaint about an alleged protest at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on 10 October. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published12 Oct 2026, 10:24 AM IST
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FIR against former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over alleged chaos at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara
FIR against former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over alleged chaos at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara(HT_PRINT)
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Delhi Police has filed an FIR against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Other party leaders are also named. The case follows a complaint by the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). It concerns an alleged ruckus at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, sources said on Monday.

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The complaint was lodged on 11 October. DSGMC alleged that AAP workers and supporters had entered the gurdwara premises. They started protesting there, causing chaos and disturbance. The committee said this misused the sanctity of "Guru Ghar" for political activity.

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In addition to blaming the former Delhi chief minister, the complaint has also named other AAP leaders and MLAs. It said they shared videos on social media. These videos showed a "distorted version" of the incident. They also blamed the gurdwara management committee.

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
Why was an FIR filed against Arvind Kejriwal over Bangla Sahib Gurdwara?

The FIR followed a DSGMC complaint alleging that AAP workers and supporters protested and raised political slogans inside the gurdwara, causing disturbance and misusing the sanctity of the premises.

2
Who filed the complaint against Arvind Kejriwal over the Bangla Sahib incident?

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) lodged the complaint with Delhi Police on 11 October. It also named other AAP leaders and MLAs.

3
What happened at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on October 10?

Protesters trying to reach Jantar Mantar took shelter at Bangla Sahib as police detained people outside the premises. Accounts differed over events at the gurdwara and whether religious protocols were violated.

4
What allegations did the DSGMC make against AAP leaders over the Bangla Sahib videos?

The committee alleged that AAP leaders shared videos presenting a distorted version of the incident and blaming the gurdwara management. These are allegations contained in the complaint.

5
How is Delhi Police investigating the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara incident?

Delhi Police has begun an investigation and is examining footage provided by the complainant to establish the sequence of events.

The Delhi Police has started an investigation. They are examining the footage given by the complainant. This will help them establish the sequence of events.

A large crowd of protesters gathered at the gurdwara on 10 October. They were trying to reach Jantar Mantar to join a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police detained them before they could reach the venue.

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(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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