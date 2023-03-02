FIR against Gauri Khan: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is in legal trouble
The complaint against Gauri Khan has been filed by Mumbai resident Jaswant Shah.
Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been named in a criminal complaint filed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Mumbai resident Jaswant Shah, alleges that Gauri Khan, along with Anil Kumar Tulsiani, CMD of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, and its director Mahesh Tulsiyani, were involved in a case of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
