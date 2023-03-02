Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been named in a criminal complaint filed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Mumbai resident Jaswant Shah, alleges that Gauri Khan, along with Anil Kumar Tulsiani, CMD of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, and its director Mahesh Tulsiyani, were involved in a case of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint, Jaswant Shah invested in a property located in Tulsiani Golf View at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area, but did not receive possession of the flat despite paying ₹86 lakh. The apartment was purchased from Tulsiani Construction and Developers Group, whose brand ambassador was Gauri Khan at the time.

In 2016, MS Dhoni became the subject of controversy when residents of an Amrapali project in Uttar Pradesh, who were dissatisfied with the real estate group, started mentioning him on social media. The residents of Amrapali Sapphire in Noida urged Dhoni either to distance himself from the company or to compel it to finish its incomplete projects. As a result of the social media uproar, MS Dhoni resigned from his position as brand ambassador of the Amrapali Group.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, was sued for $5 million for making false and misleading claims about the health benefits of its products.

In 2012, Kim Kardashian was sued for promoting a weight loss product on Instagram without disclosing that she was paid for the endorsement. In 2018, reality TV star Kylie Jenner faced a lawsuit for allegedly stealing the idea for her cosmetics line from another makeup artist.

In 2015, Madhuri Dixit got into trouble for promoting Maggi, as the Haridwar Food and Drug Administration issued a notice to her today about the assertions made in the advertisement. Maggi came under scrutiny after samples obtained by the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration were discovered to contain Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) and lead levels that exceeded the allowable limit.

