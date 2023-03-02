FIR against Gauri Khan: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is in legal trouble

In 2016, MS Dhoni became the subject of controversy when residents of an Amrapali project in Uttar Pradesh, who were dissatisfied with the real estate group, started mentioning him on social media. The residents of Amrapali Sapphire in Noida urged Dhoni either to distance himself from the company or to compel it to finish its incomplete projects. As a result of the social media uproar, MS Dhoni resigned from his position as brand ambassador of the Amrapali Group.