FIR against Govinda, Chunky Panday, Shakti Kapoor, and Manoj Tiwari for ‘endorsing’ investment scam: Reports

Veteran Bollywood actors Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari were named in a First Information Report (FIR), Bollywood Hungama reported, while citing a complaint filed in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur court.

The case pertains to an alleged investment fraud linked to Ghaziabad-based company Maxizone Touch Private Limited.

As per the report, the FIR was registered on the orders of a local court in Jamshedpur after investors approached the judiciary.

The investors claimed they were cheated by the firm, which had promised high returns on investments.

The case was reportedly filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating and criminal conspiracy.

What's the case about? In detail...

The Bollywood Hungama report mentioned a complaint from an investor who said he invested over ₹30 lakh in Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd, a company that had assured monthly returns of up to 15 per cent.

When neither the interest nor the principal amount was returned as promised, the investor moved the court, prompting police action.

The court directed that an FIR be filed in connection with the matter.

The FIR names the four actors along with others, alleging that they were involved in promoting the company’s investment scheme and played a role in attracting unsuspecting investors through endorsements, Bollywood Hungama reported.

The complaint reportedly asserted that their influence helped the firm lure more people into the scheme.

Earlier, Maxizone Touch Pvt Ltd directors — Chander Bhushan Singh and his wife, Priyanka Singh — were arrested in September 2025 by Jamshedpur police as part of a broader investigation into the company’s operations.

Investigators revealed that the firm allegedly ran a fraudulent multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme and collected substantial unauthorised deposits from investors, the report claimed.