The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against a popular restaurant in the city for allegedly violating coronavirus rules.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team raided the restaurant Auber-Gin Plates and Pours, located in Breach Candy area, late Wednesday night and collected ₹19,400 as fine from 245 people there for not wearing masks.

The establishment was not operating at 50% capacity and customers were neither wearing masks nor maintaining social distance, the Mumbai civic body officials said.

Based on the BMC's complaint, the police registered an FIR against the Mumbai restaurant.

The BMC's D-ward has also shut the restaurant for violation of the coronavirus protocols, a senior civic official said.

The Maharashtra government in a notification on Monday said cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices, except those related to health and essential services, in the state will function at 50% capacity till 31 March.

Violation of norms will result in shutting down of the establishment as long as the central government's notification of the Covid-19 pandemic as a "disaster" is in force.

Nobody will be allowed inside these establishments without wearing a mask and temperature check, the government had said in the notification which was issued in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai rose by 2,377 on Wednesday, the highest single-day addition since October last year, to touch 3,49,958.

The figure was 2,823 on 8 October, BMC data showed.

The toll reached 11,547 after eight deaths were recorded during the day, this figure too being the highest in the metropolis since February 1.

The day also saw 876 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 3,20,754.

