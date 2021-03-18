Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >FIR against popular Mumbai restaurant, 245 people fined for flouting Covid norms

FIR against popular Mumbai restaurant, 245 people fined for flouting Covid norms

A cotton candy seller walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on a street in Navi Mumbai, India, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
1 min read . 11:48 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The establishment was not operating at 50% capacity and customers were neither wearing masks nor maintaining social distance, the Mumbai civic body officials said

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against a popular restaurant in the city for allegedly violating coronavirus rules.

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against a popular restaurant in the city for allegedly violating coronavirus rules.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team raided the restaurant Auber-Gin Plates and Pours, located in Breach Candy area, late Wednesday night and collected 19,400 as fine from 245 people there for not wearing masks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Railways will continue to be national asset, no one can privatise it: Goyal

2 min read . 11:30 AM IST

Green Card backlog: Indian-American healthcare workers hold demonstration

4 min read . 11:29 AM IST

Ritika Phogat, Geeta and Babita Phogat's sister, dies by suicide after losing wrestling match

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST

Bring structural changes in GST, boost compliance: Parliament panel to govt

2 min read . 11:20 AM IST

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team raided the restaurant Auber-Gin Plates and Pours, located in Breach Candy area, late Wednesday night and collected 19,400 as fine from 245 people there for not wearing masks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Railways will continue to be national asset, no one can privatise it: Goyal

2 min read . 11:30 AM IST

Green Card backlog: Indian-American healthcare workers hold demonstration

4 min read . 11:29 AM IST

Ritika Phogat, Geeta and Babita Phogat's sister, dies by suicide after losing wrestling match

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST

Bring structural changes in GST, boost compliance: Parliament panel to govt

2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The establishment was not operating at 50% capacity and customers were neither wearing masks nor maintaining social distance, the Mumbai civic body officials said.

Based on the BMC's complaint, the police registered an FIR against the Mumbai restaurant.

The BMC's D-ward has also shut the restaurant for violation of the coronavirus protocols, a senior civic official said.

The Maharashtra government in a notification on Monday said cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices, except those related to health and essential services, in the state will function at 50% capacity till 31 March.

Violation of norms will result in shutting down of the establishment as long as the central government's notification of the Covid-19 pandemic as a "disaster" is in force.

Nobody will be allowed inside these establishments without wearing a mask and temperature check, the government had said in the notification which was issued in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai rose by 2,377 on Wednesday, the highest single-day addition since October last year, to touch 3,49,958.

The figure was 2,823 on 8 October, BMC data showed.

The toll reached 11,547 after eight deaths were recorded during the day, this figure too being the highest in the metropolis since February 1.

The day also saw 876 people getting discharged, taking the recovery count to 3,20,754.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.