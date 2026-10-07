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FIR against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi for entering Akashvani Bhawan during opposition protest

FIR against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi for entering Akashvani Bhawan during opposition protest

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Published7 Oct 2026, 09:57 AM IST
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New Delhi, Oct 06 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, with Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Pawan Khera, stages a sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Akashvani Bhawan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (AICC/ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Oct 06 (ANI): Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, with Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Pawan Khera, stages a sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Akashvani Bhawan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (AICC/ANI Photo)(AICC)
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FIR registered against Cong's Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi for entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission during oppn protest: Delhi Police.

(This is a breaking story, Will be updated shortly)

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

1
Why was an FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi?

An FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission during an opposition protest, as confirmed by the Delhi Police.

2
What were the opposition leaders protesting during the incident at Akashvani Bhawan?

The opposition leaders were protesting against allegations of 'vote chori' and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over controversies regarding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

3
How long did the opposition leaders' sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan last?

The opposition leaders' sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan lasted for over eight hours before they were detained by the police.

4
What happened to the detained leaders after the protest at Akashvani Bhawan?

The detained leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, were taken to New Police Lines at Kingsway Camp and were released later that night.

5
What was the Election Commission's response to the opposition's request for a meeting?

The Election Commission stated that no appointment had been sought by any political party until 4 PM, and they considered the subsequent request from a delegation of 240 MPs unusual, as such meetings are typically held at the Commission's premises.

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

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