Ram Gopal Varma booked for posting 'morphed' images of CM Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh during 'Vyooham' promotions

  • The complaint, lodged by TDP Mandal secretary Ramalingam, alleges that Varma tarnished the reputations of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and other TDP leaders

Published12 Nov 2024, 08:03 AM IST
According to Ram Gopal Varma, a society can best be studied through the eyes of angry people
According to Ram Gopal Varma, a society can best be studied through the eyes of angry people

A case was registered against film maker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly posting morphed images of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media. 

The complaint, lodged by TDP Mandal secretary Ramalingam, alleges that Varma tarnished the reputations of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and other TDP leaders. The case, booked under the IT Act, has prompted an investigation, according to Sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah.

Ram Gopal Varma, known for his close ties with the YSR Congress Party, has long been a vocal critic of Naidu. His earlier film, Lakshmi's NTR, delved into the life of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR), focusing on his late-life romance and marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi.

The movie took a critical view of Naidu's alleged involvement in NTR's political downfall, highlighting the events of 1995 when Naidu, NTR's son-in-law, led a faction within the party that ultimately ousted NTR and became the Chief Minister.

