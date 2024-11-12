Ram Gopal Varma booked for posting ’morphed’ images of CM Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh during ’Vyooham’ promotions

A case was registered against film maker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly posting morphed images of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media.

The complaint, lodged by TDP Mandal secretary Ramalingam, alleges that Varma tarnished the reputations of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and other TDP leaders. The case, booked under the IT Act, has prompted an investigation, according to Sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah.

Ram Gopal Varma, known for his close ties with the YSR Congress Party, has long been a vocal critic of Naidu. His earlier film, Lakshmi's NTR, delved into the life of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR), focusing on his late-life romance and marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi.