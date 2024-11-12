Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Ram Gopal Varma booked for posting 'morphed' images of CM Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh during 'Vyooham' promotions

Ram Gopal Varma booked for posting 'morphed' images of CM Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh during 'Vyooham' promotions

Livemint

  • The complaint, lodged by TDP Mandal secretary Ramalingam, alleges that Varma tarnished the reputations of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and other TDP leaders

According to Ram Gopal Varma, a society can best be studied through the eyes of angry people

A case was registered against film maker Ram Gopal Varma for allegedly posting morphed images of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media.

The complaint, lodged by TDP Mandal secretary Ramalingam, alleges that Varma tarnished the reputations of Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and other TDP leaders. The case, booked under the IT Act, has prompted an investigation, according to Sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah.

Ram Gopal Varma, known for his close ties with the YSR Congress Party, has long been a vocal critic of Naidu. His earlier film, Lakshmi's NTR, delved into the life of TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR), focusing on his late-life romance and marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi.

The movie took a critical view of Naidu's alleged involvement in NTR's political downfall, highlighting the events of 1995 when Naidu, NTR's son-in-law, led a faction within the party that ultimately ousted NTR and became the Chief Minister.

