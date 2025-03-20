FIR against Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda and 22 other celebrities for promoting illegal betting apps

Telangana police have registered an FIR against 25 celebrities, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps.

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur police station in Hyderabad after Phanindra Sarma, a 32-year-old businessman, lodged a complaint on March 19. The complainant alleged that celebrities and influencers were promoting illegal gambling apps in violation of the Public Gambling Act of 1867, ANI reported.

Notices have also been issued to YouTubers and social media influencers over their alleged involvement, Telangana Today reported. The police sought their cooperation and asked them to appear before the investigating officer of the case.

Among those summoned were social media influencers Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai and Imran, who allegedly promoted multiple gambling platforms directly through promotional videos and ads.

How police plan to bust betting ring S M Vijay Kumar, DCP (west), said the police are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain who is behind the racket.

“Through the promoters we will come to know about the organisers of the betting rackets. Help of other investigation agencies will be sought for a detailed probe,” Telangana Today quoted Vijay Kumar as saying.

According to petitioner Phanindra Sarma, he became aware of the issue on March 16, 2025, while interacting with youth in his colony, The Hindu reported. He claimed many had lost their hard-earned money on betting and gambling apps endorsed by popular figures. Sarma said he had also considered investing in one such platform but changed his mind after a warning from his family.

The FIR was registered under sections 318(4) and 112 read with 49 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 3, 3(A), and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act, and section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.