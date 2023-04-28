Wrestlers' Protest: Delhi Police to register FIR against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that a First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against BJP leader and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today
A First Information Report will be registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court of India on Friday.
