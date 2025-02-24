An FIR was filed after a New York-Delhi flight received a “potential” bomb threat on Sunday. An email was received regarding a potential threat to Flight AA-292 (New York to Delhi) on Sunday.

“Following standard security protocols, the flight was diverted and safely landed in Rome, Italy,” an airport official said.

The official added, “On 24.02.2025, a complaint was received from the concerned airline. Based on the contents of the complaint, a FIR has been registered under Sections 217/351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.”

“The matter is under investigation, and security agencies are taking all necessary measures to ensure passenger safety,” the official said.

The flight was diverted to the Leonardo Da Vinci Airport in Rome, where Italian Air Force fighter jets escorted it on Sunday evening. The flight landed safely.

The flight was scheduled to depart for Delhi at 2 pm on Monday. However, it will now depart for Delhi at 12 pm on February 25.

On Sunday, February 23, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was immediately formed at the Delhi airport after the bomb threat was received, reported PTI.

The committee wanted to inspect the flight at the nearest airport and divert it to Rome for further checks.

The American Airlines stated that flight AA292 was diverted to Rome due to a “possible security concern,” the report said.

They also claimed that the concern was non-credible; however, according to the Delhi airport protocol, an inspection was necessary before the flight landed in Delhi.