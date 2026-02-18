FIR filed against Blinkit for selling knives exceeding permissible blade length

Delhi Police has registered a case against instant delivery app, Blinkit, for allegedly selling illegal knives, an official said on Wednesday.

Police recovered 50 knives that were available for sale on the platform that violated government notifications regulating blade size and specifications.

Objects up to a maximum blade length of 7.62 cm and a width of 1.72 cm are allowed as per the rules; anything more than that is illegal.

No immediate reaction was available from Blinkit on the matter.

A case was registered on February 14 under relevant sections of the Arms Act after police found that certain knives were being sold through an online platform that violated prescribed specifications.

During scrutiny of online platforms, police found that a 'Stanley knife' could be ordered through the delivery app. As part of the verification process, the police placed an order and examined the knife after delivery.

The knife was found to be manually foldable and exceeded the permissible dimensions. The knife measured 8 cm in length and 2.5 cm in width, making it an illegal arm under the law, police said.

Following this, a case was registered, and an investigation was initiated. On February 15, the police teams conducted searches at multiple stores linked to the platform across Delhi and recovered 16 illegal knives.

On February 16, police expanded the operation and searched a warehouse located in Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, where 32 more illegal knives were recovered, taking the total recovery to 50, the police added.