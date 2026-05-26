FIR filed against Dhurandhar production designer over sexual harassment allegations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have registered a case against Saini S Johray, the production designer of the upcoming film Dhurandhar, following allegations of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement made by a woman who had worked on the project as an assistant art director.

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Dhurandhar production designer booked in alleged Chandigarh sexual harassment case The FIR was lodged at the Sector-17 police station after the complainant, a resident of New Delhi, submitted a written complaint on April 20. According to police records, the case has been registered under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a preliminary inquiry.

The woman alleged that Johray summoned her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh under the pretext of a professional discussion and later sexually harassed and physically assaulted her. She also claimed that an intoxicating substance had been mixed into her drink, causing her health to deteriorate rapidly.

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Investigators identified Johray as a resident of Oberoi Springs in Andheri West, Mumbai. He had recently attracted attention in the film industry for designing a large-scale replica of Pakistan’s Lyari Town in Thailand for Dhurandhar.

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More about the complaint In her complaint, the woman stated that she had joined the film project while studying at a government college after a faculty member forwarded her résumé to the production team. She was reportedly hired as an assistant art director on September 2, 2025.

According to the complaint, Johray introduced himself as her mentor and claimed to be an alumnus of the Delhi College of Art, which she said helped build her trust in him professionally.

The complainant alleged that within days of joining the production, Johray invited her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Sector 17, telling her it was for a work-related discussion. She said she initially believed other members of the crew would be present, only to later discover that no one else had been invited.

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The woman further alleged that Johray repeatedly instructed her not to disclose details of the meeting to others, allegedly warning that doing so could damage her professional reputation within the industry.

According to her statement, she arrived at the hotel at around 8.30 pm on September 10, 2025. She alleged that Johray pressured her into consuming alcohol and prepared a drink containing a mixture of wine and rum, insisting that she finish it despite her reluctance.

She claimed that within minutes she began experiencing severe dizziness and repeatedly asked to leave the room, but alleged that she was prevented from doing so.

The complaint also detailed allegations of inappropriate physical contact during what Johray allegedly described as a bachata dance lesson. The woman claimed that he forcibly pulled her close and made unwelcome advances while her physical condition worsened.

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According to the complaint, she vomited several times over the next 20 to 30 minutes and repeatedly requested to return home. She further alleged that while she was vomiting in the bathroom, Johray entered and continued to touch her inappropriately.

The woman also accused him of forcing her onto a bed and pressuring her to stay overnight in the hotel room. She stated that she was physically weak, frightened and unable to resist, and eventually left the hotel the following morning using a bike taxi to return home.

The complainant additionally alleged that Johray continued to harass her afterwards by filing complaints against her, which she claimed caused further mental distress.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. The allegations outlined in the FIR represent the complainant’s version of events, while the accused has obtained bail as legal proceedings continue.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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