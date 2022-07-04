Amid uproar over the controversial poster of the documentary film ‘Kaali’, an FIR has been lodged against the director Leena Manimekalai who has been accused of hurting religious sentiments with the "highly objectionable" poster.

A Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal has registered a complaint against Leena over the controversial poster that was shared by her on July 2.

As per reports, he has demanded a ban on the objectionable photo and the clip from the documentary. He has said that the poster, which shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette, is hurting the sentiments and beliefs of the Hindu community.

The lawyer also tweeted about the poster and said, “Complaint filed by @vineetJindal19 with @DCP_CCC_Delhi against #LeenaManimekali for her derogatory clip and photo of Maa #Kaali from her Film. @LeenaManimekaliyou will face the consequences for doing this illegal act of hurting hindu religious sentiments."

The complaint filed with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police reportedly read, "This deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of Hindu Community through highly objectionable video and photo from her twitter account by the accused which is well circulated in social media and all public platforms is an offence under section 295A ,298, 505, 67 I.T Act and 34 IPC and therefore penal action should be taken against the accused."

Reacting to the backlash and demands to arrest her, Leena took to her Twitter handle and said that her film revolves around Goddess Kali's experience when she appears and takes a stroll on the streets of Toronto.