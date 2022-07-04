FIR filed against ‘Kaali’ director Leena Manimekalai over objectionable poster1 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 02:16 PM IST
A Delhi-based lawyer has lodged an FIR against the director and called the poster 'highly objectionable'
A Delhi-based lawyer has lodged an FIR against the director and called the poster 'highly objectionable'
Listen to this article
Amid uproar over the controversial poster of the documentary film ‘Kaali’, an FIR has been lodged against the director Leena Manimekalai who has been accused of hurting religious sentiments with the "highly objectionable" poster.