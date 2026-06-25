Ram Mandir Donation Row: FIR filed in 'donation theft' case; cash handlers Anukalp, Lavkush Mishra named

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations collected at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, ANI reported.

The case was registered on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5).

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Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

Also Read | Ram Mandir donation row in critical phase as SIT submits initial report to Govt

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

Following the development, Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mahrotra demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

“Orders have been issued to register an FIR in the theft of donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. After this, it has become clear that the matter is very serious and after writing an FIR alleging theft of donations at the Ram Temple, the Chief Minister of the state has no moral right to remain in power even for a day. We want the Chief Minister to resign and for an impartial investigation to be completed. Strict action should be taken against those responsible, and it should be determined how such a massive theft occurred despite so much security and the presence of so many police. Who is responsible for this should be determined, and the culprits should be punished severely.”

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The development follows allegations made by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that donations worth between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.

In response to the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government on June 14 set up a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged irregularities in offerings made at the temple, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the allegations. The plea calls for the registration of an FIR and the constitution of an SIT under the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the reported missing funds, financial irregularities, alleged mismanagement, and other purported illegalities linked to the administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

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(With inputs from ANI)

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