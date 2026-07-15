FIR filed over alleged fake social media campaign targeting Nitin Gadkari on E20 fuel

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in Nagpur against several social media users for allegedly circulating fake, misleading and defamatory content targeting Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari over the issue of ethanol-blended fuel.

The complaint was lodged by Shishir Arun Tripathi, convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagpur City Social Media Cell. It is alleged that a YouTube video uploaded by content creator Manish Kashyap on 3 July 2026 featured false, defamatory and misleading claims about Gadkari and E20 ethanol fuel, with the intention of deceiving the public, ANI reported.

Also Read | AAP launches online campaign against E20 petrol, seeks multiple fuel options

What does the complaint claim? The complainant alleged that similar misleading videos and posts were uploaded on several other YouTube and Instagram accounts, including 'Desi Boys', 'Harshit Rathi', and 'Anklesh Inwati'. According to Tripathi, the claims against Gadkari were baseless and objectionable. The complaint also claimed that the content posted on these accounts could disturb public peace and confuse citizens.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the allegations made in the FIR regarding the E20 fuel campaign against Nitin Gadkari? ⌵ The FIR alleges that several social media users circulated fake, misleading, and defamatory content about Union Minister Nitin Gadkari concerning E20 fuel, potentially disturbing public peace. 2 Why is Arvind Kejriwal urging the government to reconsider the rollout of E20 fuel? ⌵ Kejriwal argues that E20 fuel leads to reduced mileage and faster engine wear in vehicles not designed for it, placing a financial burden on owners and calls for consumer choice at petrol stations. 3 How does E20 petrol affect fuel efficiency compared to conventional petrol? ⌵ E20 petrol may reduce fuel economy by 3% to 5% due to its lower energy content, which could cause vehicles to consume more fuel to cover the same distance. 4 What steps can vehicle owners take if they experience issues with E20 petrol? ⌵ Vehicle owners facing problems with E20 petrol are advised to file a complaint on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' website for investigation of their issues. 5 Should consumers have the option to choose between E20 and conventional petrol? ⌵ Many consumers and political figures, including Kejriwal, believe there should be a choice between E20, E10, and conventional petrol to better cater to vehicle compatibility and owner preferences.

After reviewing the complaint and the digital evidence provided by Tripathi, the Nagpur Cyber Police registered an FIR under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 356, 352, and 296, as well as Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

AAP convenor writes to PM Modi, seeks recall of E20 fuel rollout Amid growing debate over the nationwide rollout of E20 fuel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to reconsider its decision to introduce E20 petrol for vehicles that are not compatible with it.

In his letter, Kejriwal said that the use of E20 petrol in vehicles manufactured before 2023 has led to reduced mileage, faster engine wear, and an increased financial burden on vehicle owners.

He also called for petrol pumps across the country to offer consumers a choice between pure petrol and E20-blended fuel. Kejriwal further urged the government to reduce the price of E20 petrol, arguing that its lower calorific value translates into lower fuel efficiency.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the former Delhi CM said, "I have appealed to Prime Minister Modi to reduce the price of E20 fuel; since E20 yields lower mileage, its price should also be lower... I have also sought an appointment to meet him."

He added, "I want to tell everyone troubled by these issues to make videos and post them on social media, because this government will not listen to us so easily."

E20 fuel debate The Centre is facing mounting anger over its decision to roll out mandatory E20-blended fuel. However, vehicle owners have been demanding a choice. E20 petrol became the only fuel sold at India's 90,000 petrol pumps by the end of 2025, triggering public uproar.

According to Reuters, hundreds of vehicle owners took to social media to post their complaints, alleging reduced fuel efficiency and increased wear and tear on car parts due to E20. One of the main complaints is that they have no option to buy unblended petrol if they prefer.

Gadkari's response on E20 concerns Earlier this week, on Monday, Gadkari addressed concerns regarding E20 fuel. Speaking with ABP News, he said that ethanol-blended fuel can't be held responsible alone for lower fuel efficiency. He added that several other factors also influence a vehicle's performance and that an average car owner cannot accurately measure their vehicle's fuel efficiency on their own.