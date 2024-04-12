FIR registered against Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar, subordinate after Uttarakhand NGO alleges ‘scam’
An FIR has been registered against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar in Uttarakhand's Almora town on court orders following a complaint by Pleasant Valley Foundation. The officials allegedly vandalised the NGO's office and threatened to frame its officials.
Following the orders of a court in Uttarakhand's Almora town, an FIR has been registered against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar.
