CJP protests: Spokesperson Saurav Das says govt assured them relief for protestors in late-night meeting

After a late-night meeting with representatives of the central government, spokespersons of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) claimed in a video message that "No protester will be left alone. We are all in this together," in reference to the cases being filed against those who took part in the protests demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.

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The CJP spokespersons revealed in their video that they have been assured that state governments would be releasing notifications protecting protestors against prosecution.

This statement came soon after the party founded by Abhijeet Dipke warned that they would have to begin fresh protests over an "alleged breach of agreement" by the central government regarding police action against protestors. The CJP revealed that the governments of Bihar and Assam have issued orders that have offered relief to protestors.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What assurances did the Cockroach Janta Party receive regarding FIR withdrawals for protestors? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was assured that state governments, including Bihar and Assam, would issue notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no future legal action, and the release of all detained protestors. 2 Why did the Cockroach Janta Party call off its protests? ⌵ The CJP called off its protests after receiving assurances from the central government regarding the withdrawal of FIRs against protestors and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 3 How is the government planning to support protestors legally after the NEET paper leak protests? ⌵ The government is expected to announce support in the form of written agreements that prohibit future FIRs against protestors, following promises made during negotiations with CJP representatives. 4 Should protestors be concerned about future legal action against them? ⌵ Yes, the CJP warned that if the government fails to honor the agreement, including written assurances and release of detained individuals, they may be forced to resume protests. 5 What steps are being taken to protect the rights of students involved in the protests? ⌵ CJP has initiated a legal aid fund website to raise contributions for defending protestors facing legal actions and is coordinating with lawyers to provide support across states.

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Surav Das, the CJP's chief spokesperson said on X, "Hours after our press conference, Government's representatives met us. The meeting lasted for 2-3 hours. They shared copies of the Bihar and Assam notifications guaranteeing FIR withdrawals, no action in future, and release of all detainees and arrestees".

"They've reiterated their promise of releasing guarantee notifications by the Union government and other BJP/NDA states by tomorrow. Hopefully, the agreed-upon language shall be used", he further added.

Earlier, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das shared the order on X and said, "Next up, Assam Government guarantees release of all arrested protesters, no FIRs or action in future, and withdrawal of all existing FIRs."

In a separate post on X, Das said, "After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan. No FIRs have been registered. None will be. We are continuously working to ensure all other risky BJP/NDA states release notifications in the required language in protesters' interest. We will never let any youth fight this alone!"

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On Monday, the government of Assam announced that it would be withdrawing cases as well as other legal proceedings it had initiated against people who had participated in the protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leaks.

As per a press release issued by the Home and Political Department, a total of five cases were filed in Assam in connection with the protests, and 13 people have been arrested based on the same.

"As regards these cases registered before 6 pm on 26.07.2026, after careful consideration of all aspects of the circumstances and the consequent need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms across the examination and higher education ecosystem, the Government of Assam has decided that no adverse legal action will be initiated by any of the Police authorities within the State against those persons who have been involved in these protests," the press release by the Assam government read.

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The release also said that the process to withdraw the registered cases, irrespective of the stage it is currently at, will be initiated promptly as per law. In regards to those arrested, the release of the same will be arrested expeditiously.

The press note also reveals that the government does not propose to take any more adverse action against those involved in the protests, as that the matter will hereon be trated as closed with no future proceedings.

The agitation of the CJP was called off on Saturday, 25 July, after Dharmendra Pradhan himself resigned as the Union Education Minister.

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.