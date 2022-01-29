Fire alarm, protection systems now mandatory in school, passenger buses; govt issues notification1 min read . 06:30 PM IST
- Studies on fire incidents indicate that injuries to passengers are mainly due to heat and smoke in the passenger compartment
From now on long-distance passenger buses and school buses will have fire alarm and fire protection systems. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a recent order stated that such equipment will be fitted in Type III buses that are designed and constructed for long-distance passenger transport and school buses.
At present, fire detection, alarm and suppression systems are notified for fires originating from the engine compartment. Studies on fire incidents indicate that injuries to passengers are mainly due to heat and smoke in the passenger compartment. These injuries can be prevented if the heat and smoke in the passenger compartment is controlled by providing an additional evacuation time to occupants by thermal management during fire incidents, a statement by the ministry said.
A water mist- based active fire protection system and a standalone fire alarm system for buses has been designed to manage the temperature in the passenger compartment within 50 degrees centigrade.
This amendment to the Standard has been undertaken in consultation with stakeholders and experts from the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), a DRDO establishment, working in the area of fire risk assessment, fire suppression technologies, modelling and simulation etc.
