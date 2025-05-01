4 killed in fire at Ajmer’s Naaz hotel in Diggi bazaar, many rescued

A fire broke out at Hotel Naaz in the Diggi Bazaar of Ajmer, Rajasthan. The incident has claimed four lives, according to a PTI report. The four deceased included a woman and a child as well.

"Fire incident occurred at a hotel in Diggi Bazaar area today morning. Police team is on the spot. Four people, including two men, a woman and a child, have died due to suffocation and burn injuries," JLN Medical College Principal Dr Anil Samaria told PTI.

The authorities are facing issues with the rescue operations due to the narrow road. The fire was caused by a short circuit. One of the guests at the hotel claimed that they could hear the sound of a blast and ran away with his wife.

Some guests at the five-storey hotel jumped out of the window.

"A woman threw her child in my lap from a window. She also tried to jump off the building, but we stopped her," Mangila Kalosia, a guest at the hotel, told PTI.