Fire at Delhi hospital, one patient feared dead
One patient is feared dead after a fire broke out at an intensive care unit in Delhi's Rohini area
One patient is feared to have died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Delhi's Rohini area on Saturday morning.
A total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and all have been safely rescued except 1 patient. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg confirmed that all have been safely rescued except one patient who was on a ventilator support and is suspected to have died.
According to the fire officials, the information regarding the fire on the third floor of Brahm Shakti Hospital, Pooth Khurd, was received at 5 am.
The fire has been completely doused, the officials said.
