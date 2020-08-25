Home >News >India >Fire at govt hospital in Jamnagar, ICU patients shifted
A building engulfed in fire (AP)
A building engulfed in fire (AP)

Fire at govt hospital in Jamnagar, ICU patients shifted

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2020, 04:31 PM IST PTI

  • The fire broke out in the non-COVID ICU ward located in the old building of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital
  • As smoke engulfed the ward, the hospital staff shifted several patients from there to another building

JAMNAGAR : A fire broke out in a government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar city on Tuesday afternoon, following which several patients from its ICU ward were shifted to a nearby building, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The fire broke out in the non-COVID ICU ward located in the old building of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital around 3.30 am, a hospital official said.

As smoke engulfed the ward, the hospital staff shifted several patients from there to a nearby building.

Fire fighting teams rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

