Fire at govt hospital in Jamnagar, ICU patients shifted

JAMNAGAR : A fire broke out in a government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar city on Tuesday afternoon, following which several patients from its ICU ward were shifted to a nearby building, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The fire broke out in the non-COVID ICU ward located in the old building of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital around 3.30 am, a hospital official said.

As smoke engulfed the ward, the hospital staff shifted several patients from there to a nearby building.

Fire fighting teams rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated