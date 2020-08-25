Subscribe
Home >News >India >Fire at govt hospital in Jamnagar, ICU patients shifted
Fire at govt hospital in Jamnagar, ICU patients shifted

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST PTI

  • The fire broke out in the non-COVID ICU ward located in the old building of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital
  • As smoke engulfed the ward, the hospital staff shifted several patients from there to another building

JAMNAGAR : A fire broke out in a government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar city on Tuesday afternoon, following which several patients from its ICU ward were shifted to a nearby building, officials said.

A fire broke out in a government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar city on Tuesday afternoon, following which several patients from its ICU ward were shifted to a nearby building, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The fire broke out in the non-COVID ICU ward located in the old building of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital around 3.30 am, a hospital official said.

As smoke engulfed the ward, the hospital staff shifted several patients from there to a nearby building.

Fire fighting teams rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

