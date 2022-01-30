Fire at oil factory in Rajasthan city; 4 including 3 children dead. Details here1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2022, 04:52 PM IST
- Fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh
Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur. The fire was brought under control, news agency ANI quoted CO Shiv Kumar as saying.
More details are being added.
