Fire at oil factory in Rajasthan city; 4 including 3 children dead. Details here

Fire at oil factory in Rajasthan city; 4 including 3 children dead. Details here

1 min read . 04:52 PM IST Livemint

Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur. The fire was brought under control, news agency ANI quoted CO Shiv Kumar as saying.

More details are being added.

