Fire at oil factory in Rajasthan city; 4 including 3 children dead. Details here

Fire at oil factory in Rajasthan city; 4 including 3 children dead. Details here1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- Fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur. The fire was brought under control, news agency ANI quoted CO Shiv Kumar as saying.
Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur. The fire was brought under control, news agency ANI quoted CO Shiv Kumar as saying.
More details are being added.
More details are being added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!