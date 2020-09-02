Fire at OIL's Baghjan well likely to continue for two more months: Govt

The well no. 5 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 99 days since May 27, and it caught fire on June 9 killing two of OIL's firefighters at the site. The minister said that a total of 3,000 families have been shifted to relief camps and the OIL along with the government are taking care of them. "The 12 houses that were completely burnt are being offered ₹24 lakh each. In addition to that 1,484 families living nearby the well have been offered one-time relief of ₹30,000, while 1,197 families staying little far were given ₹25,000 each," he added.