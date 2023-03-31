Fire at revolving restaurant in Haryana's Panchkula | Watch video

Fire at revolving restaurant in Haryana's Panchkula | Watch video1 min read . 12:47 PM IST
A massive fire engulfed a revolving restaurant located in an Amravati mall in Panchkula, Haryana.
A fire incident occurred at a revolving restaurant located in a mall in Amravati, Panchkula, Haryana on Friday.
This comes soon after the massive fire that broke out early on Friday in AR Tower near Hamraj Market in Bansmandi, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been successfully brought under control. The fire, which had engulfed the AR Tower, was eventually contained with the help of around 16 fire tenders.
The incident also led to the spread of the fire to nearby buildings inside Masood Complex.
According to the police, six individuals, including a toddler, died of suffocation in a house fire that occurred in Shastri Park, northeast Delhi, on Friday.
The fire was reportedly caused by an overturned mosquito coil that ignited the blaze. As per PTI's report, three additional individuals were injured in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies)
