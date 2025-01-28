Fire at Thane mall, 2 shops destroyed. Details here

A fire at a mall in Thane, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning destroyed two shops. There have been no reported injuries, according to the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

Published28 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Fire at a mall in Thane. (Representational image)
Fire at a mall in Thane. (Representational image)(Reuters / Ringo Chiu)

A fire broke out at a mall in Thane city, Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, reported.

The fire has destroyed two shops located on the premises. No injuries have been reported so far, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

The fire erupted at nearly 8 am on the first floor of the mall. The mall is located on Ghodbunder Road here in Thane.

Both local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members went to the spot after getting the information. It took them almost an hour to handle the situation.

Two shops, including a shoe shop and an adjacent shop, were totally destroyed. A probe is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

 

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST
