A fire broke out in the under-construction building of AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported.
According to officials, the fire broke out on the first floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences's OPD block in Samba district.
Immediately after the incident, the local police reached the spot and two fire tenders were called. As soon as the employees of the fire department arrived, they started dousing the fire.
The reason behind the blaze is reportedly welding work which was going on the first floor of the OPD block.
Deputy Commissioner of Samba Abhishek Sharma said the fire was reported from tower number six at around 6.30 pm and the fire fighting operation was completed around 6.55 pm.
"There was no casualty in the incident as there were no labourers present inside the building," he said.
"Immediately two vehicles of the fire department and three an ambulance were called to the scene, although no injuries were reported, the fire has been completely brought under control," said Sharma.
He further added that strict security arrangements would be made so that no such incident happens in the future.
