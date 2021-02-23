Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fire at UPL plant in Gujarat kills 2, injures 26
UPL said it has appointed an internal team to investigate the cause of the fire

Fire at UPL plant in Gujarat kills 2, injures 26

1 min read . 07:58 PM IST Chris Thomas, Reuters

Five workers were still missing. The fire may have been caused due to an electric short circuit, UPL said in a regulatory filing after market hours.

BENGALURU : Agrochemical maker UPL Ltd said on Tuesday a fire that broke out at a plant in Gujarat had killed two and injured 26.

Agrochemical maker UPL Ltd said on Tuesday a fire that broke out at a plant in Gujarat had killed two and injured 26.

Five workers were still missing. The fire may have been caused due to an electric short circuit, UPL said in a regulatory filing after market hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Living with yesterday’s tech, built for last century’s climate

5 min read . 07:47 PM IST

Inter-state travel not prohibited, says Karnataka minister after Kerala CM sought center's intervention

1 min read . 07:39 PM IST

Maharashtra sees jump in daily covid-19 count today: 6,218 new cases

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST

Reliance's proposed business reorganisation credit neutral: Fitch

2 min read . 07:23 PM IST

Five workers were still missing. The fire may have been caused due to an electric short circuit, UPL said in a regulatory filing after market hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Living with yesterday’s tech, built for last century’s climate

5 min read . 07:47 PM IST

Inter-state travel not prohibited, says Karnataka minister after Kerala CM sought center's intervention

1 min read . 07:39 PM IST

Maharashtra sees jump in daily covid-19 count today: 6,218 new cases

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST

Reliance's proposed business reorganisation credit neutral: Fitch

2 min read . 07:23 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The fire happened at approximately 0135 local time on Tuesday, followed by an explosion at the plant which had been shut since 5 February for a planned annual boiler inspection.

"Since the plant was shut, there was no chemical reaction in progress at this plant. There were no chemical or gas leaks because of the fire/explosion either during or after this incident," UPL said, adding it did not rule out possible foul play.

UPL said it has appointed an internal team to investigate the cause of the fire.

Shares of NSE Nifty 50-listed UPL, which had dropped 4.8% in early trade on Tuesday following an initial update on the fire from the company, closed nearly 5% higher.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.