Fire breaks out at a medical shop in Delhi's Connaught Place

Fire breaks out at a medical shop in Delhi's Connaught Place

Photo: Hindustan Times
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST

According to the Delhi fire department, the fire broke out around 6:45 am on Tuesday morning

A fire broke out at a medical shop in the outer circle of the Connaught Place area in the national capital on Tuesday morning.

A fire broke out at a medical shop in the outer circle of the Connaught Place area in the national capital on Tuesday morning.

According to the Delhi fire department, the fire broke out around 6:45 am on Tuesday morning, however, no casualty has been reported.

According to the Delhi fire department, the fire broke out around 6:45 am on Tuesday morning, however, no casualty has been reported.

"Four vehicles of the Delhi Fire Service reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but according to the fire brigade, a large quantity of sanitizer was kept in the medical shop, due to which the fire could have been flared up," said a Fire department official.

"At present, the fire has been brought under control, no casualty has been reported," he added.

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar.

