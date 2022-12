A fire broke out at Avignon Park residential building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on 15 December.

The fire broke out in a flat on the 14th floor of the multi-storey building

As per news agency ANI, as many as 4 fire engines rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Avignon Park building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. As many as 4 fire engines rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/0tdxiC9Rhd — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

"So far, there was no report of anybody getting injured in the incident," the official told PTI.

Earlier in October 2021, a major fire had occurred inside a flat on the 19th floor of the same residential complex, in which a 30-year-old security guard had died while saving others.

