Fire breaks out at a residential building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area

- The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
A fire broke out at Avignon Park residential building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on 15 December.
The fire broke out in a flat on the 14th floor of the multi-storey building
As per news agency ANI, as many as 4 fire engines rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it said.
"So far, there was no report of anybody getting injured in the incident," the official told PTI.
Earlier in October 2021, a major fire had occurred inside a flat on the 19th floor of the same residential complex, in which a 30-year-old security guard had died while saving others.
(More details awaited)
