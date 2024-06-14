Fire breaks out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata, several fire tenders rushed to spot | Watch

  • Fire breaks out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata, several fire tenders rushed to spot

Livemint
First Published02:14 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

A fire broke out at the Acropolis Mall in Kolkata on Friday afternoon with several fire tenders rushing to the site.

Visuals from the site showed firefighters breaking through the mall's large glass panels on the outer facade to dispose of the fire and potentially rescue individuals trapped inside. The situation is still developing, and a rescue operation may be underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

