A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure, officials said.

An official from Sahibaug police station further noted that as per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, PTI.

"Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out," police inspector MD Champavat said.

"Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure," he added.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is yet to be determined.

The hospital is operated by a charitable trust.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 08:53 AM IST
