Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / India/  Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad hospital in Gujarat; 100 patients evacuated

Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad hospital in Gujarat; 100 patients evacuated

1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 08:52 AM IST Livemint

Fire in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city. (Photo: PTI)

A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure, officials said.

A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday, following which around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure, officials said.

An official from Sahibaug police station further noted that as per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, PTI.

An official from Sahibaug police station further noted that as per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, PTI.

"Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out," police inspector MD Champavat said.

"Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out," police inspector MD Champavat said.

"Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure," he added.

"Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure," he added.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is yet to be determined.

The hospital is operated by a charitable trust.

The hospital is operated by a charitable trust.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 08:53 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.