Fire breaks out at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi, no casualties
AIIMS Delhi Fire: There were no casualties reported from the incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
A fire erupted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi in the morning today January 4, fire officials confirmed to PTI. There were no casualties reported from the incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
