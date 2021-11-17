A massive fire broke out at a residential complex in Bengaluru's Sampige Nagar area on Wednesday evening. Fire brigade has already reached the spot and is trying to douse the fire. Till now, no casualties have been reported from the spot.

A video clip shows flames billowing from a window while white smoke covering the entire area.

#WATCH | Fire broke out at a residential complex in Sampige Nagar area of Bengaluru. Fire brigade reached the spot; no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/3m0I7rHLFj — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Fire at Navi Mumbai's Mathadi Bhavan

A fire broke out at Mathadi Bhavan in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said. Three fire engines have been pressed into service to battle the blaze that broke out around 2.30 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

On being alerted about the blaze, fire engines from Nerul, Vashi and Kopar Khairne fire stations and jawans rushed to the scene, he said, adding that no casualties have been reported.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained and the firefighting operations are underway, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)

