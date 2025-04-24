Fire breaks out at BHEL plant in Bhopal; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at Bhopal-based plant of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Thursday though no one was injured in the blaze, officials said. The blaze at the PSU's facility manufacturing power plant equipment started at 11:40am, they said.

"Immediately two fire tenders were rushed to the site, which is a waste dump close to the boundary wall near gate number 9. It is around 1 kilometre away from the block (building of the unit)," BHEL public relations officer Vinodanand Jha told PTI.

No one was injured in the fire, he said, adding the loss is negligible given the site was a waste dump. The blaze was completely doused by 2pm, another official of BHEL, a Maharatna PSU, said.

He said the BHEL safety committee will probe the cause of the fire, though prima facie it appears someone may have thrown a lit cigarette or bidi. On getting information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Fire Officer Saurabh Patel told PTI.

MP sports and cooperative minister Vishvas Sarang also visited the site and asked officials to ensure the blaze does not get revived in view of the searing heat in the city.