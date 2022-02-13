OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss reality show's set in Mumbai
Listen to this article

A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today, according to news agency ANI. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. 

No injuries have been reported so far. 

Details awaited

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout