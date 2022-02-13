Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss reality show's set in Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2022, 04:00 PM IST
- Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire
|
Listen to this article
A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today, according to news agency ANI. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire.
No injuries have been reported so far.
Details awaited
