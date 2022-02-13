Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss reality show's set in Mumbai

Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss reality show's set in Mumbai

Fire at Bigg Boss set in Mumbai (representational image)
1 min read . 04:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today, according to news agency ANI. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. 

No injuries have been reported so far. 

Details awaited

