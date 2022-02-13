Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss reality show's set in Mumbai

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today, according to news agency ANI. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today, according to news agency ANI. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire.

No injuries have been reported so far. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

No injuries have been reported so far. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Details awaited {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Details awaited {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}