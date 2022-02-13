Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss reality show's set in Mumbai

Fire breaks out at Bigg Boss reality show's set in Mumbai1 min read . 04:00 PM IST
- Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the fire
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today, according to news agency ANI. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire.
A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today, according to news agency ANI. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire.
No injuries have been reported so far.
No injuries have been reported so far.
Details awaited
Details awaited
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!