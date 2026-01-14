Fire breaks out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's residence in Delhi | Watch

A fire broke out at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, fire officials said, as reported by ANI.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, three fire engines along with Delhi Forensics Team arrived at the incident spot, following which the blaze was brought under control.

As reported by ANI, Suresh M, Sub-Fire Officer, said, “We reached as soon as we received the call. Fire had broken out in one room, which has now been doused. We have informed the senior official as well. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained... There has been no loss of any kind.”

No damage has been reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be revealed.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, a massive fire broke out in a plastic and polythene warehouse near the Kapashera Rajokri border in the national capital, which also affected nearby slum areas.

The fire department received the information about the incident at around 4:30 AM and immediately dispatched teams to the site.

According to officials, 24 fire tenders were engaged in extinguishing the blaze, which authorities saying was brought under control. (ANI)